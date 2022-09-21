Mirus Batavia celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce and Mirus Batavia celebrated the restaurant’s opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 15 E. Wilson Street location.

Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Mirus owners Melissa Monno and John Hammel. General Manager Ryan Shaver, Chef Rick Kaniuga and Sous Chef Wayne Schaible also represented the restaurant and were joined by members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce and a number of Batavia officials.

Mirus Batavia is a globally-inspired small plates restaurant that takes its name form a Latin word meaning wonderful, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber.

Hours of operation are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more about Mirus or make a reservation, visit mirusbatavia.com or call 630-326-9669.