Batavia Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Shumway Studio

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shumway Studio on Aug. 19.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with owners Ed Plamondon and Thad Vassmer. Among the group of well-wishers were Batavia Chamber president Margaret Perreault and chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott along with other chamber ambassadors, fellow business owners, friends and family, according to a news release from the Batavia Chamber.

Shumway Studio is a strategic partnership of two award-winning media creators. Their services include long form video, short form video and memorable nuggets of short video for social media. Besides video productions, Vassmer and Plamondon are the creators of popular mashup photos of new and old images. After originating in Batavia, the two expanded their mashups to Geneva and St. Charles. More information about Shumway Studio, examples of the owners’ work and a link to purchase mashup prints can be found at shumwaystudio.com.

Their work can also be viewed by searching for Shumway Studios on social media.