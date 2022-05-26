Senior Helpers in Geneva to provide local in-home senior care to Fox Valley area seniors, families

A new Senior Helpers franchise in Geneva is now open and will serve local senior citizens and their families, according to a news release.

The new franchise will be managed and operated by Michael Schwartz, and is expected to bring more than 75 new jobs to the Fox Valley area.

Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, the release stated.

The newest Senior Helpers office is located at 415 E. State St., Unit A, Geneva. For more information, visit www.seniorhelpers.com/il/geneva-aurora. For general inquiries about care services, call 331-248-6116 or email info1705@seniorhelpers.com.