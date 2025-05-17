In Focus: Batavia’s Jamie Saam has deep roots in the community

To say Batavia resident Jamie Saam’s roots run deep is an understatement. Saam, a Batavia High School graduate, has served as executive director of Batavia MainStreet and president of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors. She also owns Bulldog Plumbing with her husband, Doug. “Spending summers at the quarry, hands down,” Saam said, when recalling her favorite thing about summers in Batavia. As for the future of Batavia, Saam hopes for more residents to call downtown Batavia home. “I want to see people who can walk [downtown Batavia] and support those [businesses],” she said. (Sandy Bressner)

