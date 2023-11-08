Batavia American Legion commander was assigned to nuclear missiles system in Germany

Army veteran Irwin Brohammer is the commander of the Batavia American Legion Post. Brohammer served in Germany for 19 years, guarding nuclear warheads. (Sandy Bressner)

Operating missiles and traveling across Europe, Irvin Brohammer had an eventful 20 years in the U.S. Army.

In October 1972, Brohammer enlisted in the Army. He was involved with nuclear weapons operations in West Germany, working with Pershing missiles.

Pershing missiles were one of the largest nuclear weapons systems deployed in Germany. They were aimed to fight against the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

“What we did with [the] Pershing missiles was very instrumental in the Cold War and toward the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Brohammer said. “Pershing was a very closed community. Still know those people and we still have contact.”

While working in West Germany in the 1980s, Brohammer met John Carvender, another Army veteran who worked with the Pershing missiles. Brohammer was in charge of missile operations. Carvender was focused on initiating the calls for missile strikes. They were stationed together for 13 years.

“[Brohammer] was one of the best at what he did,” Carvender said. “He actually downloaded the coded messages and activated nuclear warfare [in drills]. He was an awesome trainer with his people.”

The two veterans now have decades worth of friendship. Bonded by the Army experience, Brohammer joined Carvender on camping trips and travel journeys.

“We both like to camp out,” Carvender said. “Wherever I go, I invite Irvin to go.”

The Army was a great experience that taught Brohammer a lot. He met his wife in Germany and has two adult children. He made lifelong connections and traveled to 18 countries.

“[The Army] taught me a lot of discipline,” Brohammer said. “I was a farm boy that grew up in northern Illinois. I’ve been exposed to different cultures and traveled a lot in Europe. [I learned] the world is bigger than Illinois.”

After leaving the Army, Brohammer spent time in the transportation industry. He created a carrier company and found success. Because of health reasons, his once nationwide carrier service is local only.

“I started my own company as a carrier,” Brohammer said. “It ran from city to city and state to state. I did that for 15 years but had to stop going over the road after my hip replacement. I couldn’t sit for hours and hours.”

Brohammer continues to be involved in the Army. He is commander of the Batavia American Legion, whose members support veterans and the community through service projects and donations.

“[The American Legion] is the oldest veterans organization in the U.S. club,” Brohammer said. “[We] hand out scholarships and do community service. We give out Christmas gifts that veterans may need. We help support community projects, too.”

Brohammer advises future military members to research what they want to do before enlisting. He said the military has changed over the past decades and is much more technology-based.

“I’ve been out for 30 years,” Brohammer said. “What it does now is different and jobs are different. Research what you want to do when you’re in there and expect a changing environment. Do the best you can and always learn and better yourself.”

Brohammer resides in Hanover Park. After leaving the Army, Brohammer moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Some time was spent in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky. About five or six years ago, this veteran moved to the Chicago area.