Injured Kane deputy undergoes multiple surgeries

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday morning has had the first two of several surgeries and likely faces two years of recovery, Sheriff Ron Hain said.

Detective Brian Anderson was struck on Route 47 south of Plank Road in Hampshire Township by a Dually Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a loaded trailer. Anderson has fractures to both legs and his hip, Hain said.

“He had a surgery Monday afternoon, another one last night, he’s got another one tomorrow and another one this weekend,” Hain said. “He’s going to have two years of recovery.”

Anderson was flown to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was listed in critical condition.

“At first, we thought he may not make it,” Hain said. “We’ve been there almost every day and sending food for his wife and wrapping our support around him,” Hain said. “He’s alert. He’s talking like a normal person.”

Anderson has been a police officer for 10 years, having worked previously in Arlington Heights, McHenry County and Lake in the Hills before coming to Kane County nearly a year ago, where he was promoted to detective, Hain said.

“That’s how experienced and good he is,” Hain said. “We are giving him 360-degrees of support through the Sheriff’s Office, so there’s not a whole lot more we need right now for him.”

But the department will be putting a GoFundMe page together so people can send their support to the family. Hain said the public should watch the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for details.

The pickup driver was identified as Indalecio Munoz, of the 1100 block of Madison Boulevard, Marseilles, but no age was provided, according to a news release Monday.

The driver and other occupants in the truck were taken to Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital for what were not considered life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.