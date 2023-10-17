Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Cocoa & Chocolate Crawl

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced it will bring back the Cocoa Crawl with a new chocolate twist. The tasty event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 throughout Geneva.

Cocoa creations will be offered for $22 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at genevachamber.com. A map of participating businesses and their drink selections will be available on the order page. This event is suitable for adults and children.

This is an open house format event. Samples will be available at any of the participating businesses, in any order during operating hours. Only one sample per ticket will be provided at each location.

Tickets can be picked up November 1-3 during business hours at 8 S. Third Street in Geneva and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. November 4 at the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third Street.

Participating businesses include Aurelio’s Pizza, Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H), Craft Urban, Crumbl Cookies, Ella’s Italian Pub, Fair Game, Flourish, Geneva Ale House, Geneva Winery, Geneva Winery Bistro & Wine Bar, GIA MIA, Inluro, Little Red Barn Door, The Little Traveler, Livia Italian Eatery, Liz and Kate Boutique, Nobel House, Pärla, Penrose Brewing Company, Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, Sweet Sensations, Urban Artisan and The Winding Deerpath.