Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept. 11-27, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brandie L. Black, 46, of the 6N100 block of Meredith Road, Maple Park, was charged Sept. 26 with criminal damage to property of a screen door valued at $300 and a gas lamp valued at $15 and disorderly conduct. Deputies were called to the residents shortly after 10 p.m. answering a report that Black was destroying property and taking remote control airplanes out of the garage. Since January 2022, deputies have been called to the residence nine times. The victim told police he slept in his truck in the driveway the previous night because he was in fear of Black when she is intoxicated.

• Stephen M. Panoka, 47, of the 0N400 block of North Mill Creek Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Sept. 27 with four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim told deputies Panoka had punched and slapped her on the left arm.

• Salvador Gutierrez Martinez, 50, of the 2800 block of Providence Lane, Montgomery, was charged Sept. 24 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, fleeing a police officer, driving with a suspended registration for no insurance, driving an uninsured vehicle and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver. Deputies were called to the area of Jericho and Orchard roads shortly before 3:30 p.m. in response to a complaint that a 2006 gold Ford pickup truck was driving into oncoming traffic. When deputies stopped Martinez, he had an open beer in the cup holder, 20 empty beer cans in the truck, his pants were unzipped and he had feces on his hands, face, shirt and in the truck. Martinez’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.27%

• Brian Contreras, 19, of the 2800 block of Margaret Drive, Montgomery, was charged Sept. 25 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Contreras’ vehicle registered at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on North Randall Road shortly before 5 a.m.

• William D. Dalton, 34, of the 600 block of Fadia Street, Maple Park, was charged Sept. 23 with battery.

• Pawel P. Piotrowski, 39, of the 13000 block of Williams Road, Genoa, was charged Sept. 11 with possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer. Deputies were called to the 0N900 block of Bartelt Road, Blackberry Township in response to a report that Piotrowski took a 2018 blue Jaguar that did not belong to him. Piotrowski brought the Jaguar back and climbed into an attic entrance over the garage. When he refused to come down, deputies tased him. Piotrowski was also arrested on two DuPage County warrants for Piotrowski for failure to appear in court on charges of burglary and aggravated battery to a police officer; an Elgin police warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge; and a Dekalb warrant for driving with a suspended license.

• Ileana R. LLamas, 29, of the 500 block of Gates Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 17 with driving under the influence, resisting a police officer and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to the 2S500 block of Harter Road, Elburn shortly before 2 a.m. Llamas’ black 2017 Honda CRV was found in a ditch. Corn stocks and a mailbox were knocked over and there were tire marks in the grass.