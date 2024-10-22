Marmion senior Regan Konen successfully defends Class 2A individual title after crazy second day

Regan Konen wanted three things from his final trip down to the Weibring Golf Club. He wanted to enjoy his last trip down to Normal, play well enough for his second individual Class 2A title and to do it without that much pressure on him to do so.

The Marmion senior succeeded at the first two things. But a few playoff holes to decide the title put a damper on the final goal.

“Those playoff holes definitely turned my game plan a little sideways,” Konen said. “But it was awesome nonetheless.”

After shooting a 2-under 69 on the second of two rounds to tie for the lead, Konen used a birdie on the second playoff hole to end his high school career as a two-time Class 2A state champion.

“It’s special, and I’m just super grateful that I was able to get it done,” Konen said. “It doesn’t change who I am as a person. But it’s special, and I’m just really grateful to be able to say I won it twice.”

The 2023 state title winner came into the second day of the competition in the top five after posting an even par 71 on the first day. While Konen didn’t look at the scoreboard to add to the pressure, he knew that he was up there with the likes of Lemont’s Joey Scott and Wheaton Academy’s Owen Coniaris and Ben Patel.

After starting the day with a bogey on the 10th hole, Konen bounced back with a birdie on the next hole. He made par on every hole afterwards to keep him even through the front nine holes, which was something he felt was great considering how he thought he played.

But in the final three holes of the front half, Konen said that he felt something click, and that’s when he found his rhythm.

Marmion's Regan Konen carries his clubs to the second hole after teeing off during the Pirate Invitational golf meet at Deer Park Golf Course in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

“That’s when I thought that there could be a chance that I was close,” Konen said. “It was good, but I knew it wasn’t enough. And so I just try to build off that momentum I got after, kind of feeling like I got something going there.”

That change in rhythm was evident to how he started his back nine. The senior ended up shooting a 4-under in his first three holes, including an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

“That was huge for me,” Konen said. “I just felt like I was right back in it. I didn’t know where Owen or Ben or anyone else stood, but I just felt like that was pretty close, and I was just trying to keep on putting the petal to the metal and see how long I could go.”

The stretch would put him into a two-shot lead over Coniaris and Patel, who both finished the second round with a total score of 2-under 140. And his lead would hold all the way up to the second-to-last hole.

On the eighth hole, Konen said he hit a couple of poor shots and got a bit distracted by his own thoughts, which led to him going for double bogey, setting him back to a three-way tie. After hitting par on the final hole for a 69 on the day, which was his best round ever at the state meet, Konen walked away knowing that he either had some playoff holes to play at, or had fallen just short of his goal.

“It was awesome and frustrating at the same time,” Konen said. “I heard I was in a playoff, so I was grateful to be in that situation, but also frustrated because I had it. But then a few things went down on eight, and it just shows how hard it is winning.”

After Konen and the two Wheaton Academy golfers headed to Hole 10 for the first playoff hole, each of them double putted on the green to settle for par. Konen came a few feet away from winning the title on his second shot after it bounced off the flag in the hole, but the bounce put him about 15 feet away from the hole.

But the state champion ended up putting the title away on the second playoff hole. After hitting his “best drive of the day” to start, it came down to how each of the three golfers hit their wedge shot to reach the green.

“I saw Ben went long, and then Owen hit it to about 15 feet out, and I was able to stick a wedge within the foot, which was super nice,” Konen said. “I just knew that Owen had to either make his putt or I could be able to just tap mine in for the win, and that’s what end up happening.”

Unlike his first state title, Konen also had his teammates around him, who helped the Cadets to a sixth-place finish in the team rankings.

And for Konen, having them around to cheer him on and enjoy the state experience, as well as grabbing another state title, was exactly how he wanted end his high school career.

“It was special to have the team down there and all the guys watching me and being there on the playoff holes,” Konen said. “Just being able to all be there together for the last two days as a team, that was amazing. And to add a win on top of it was remarkable. I can’t be more grateful to have all these accomplishments and to end with a state title.”