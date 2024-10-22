Ten Kane ZIP codes identified as high-risk for lead

The Illinois Public Health Department has identified 10 ZIP codes in Kane County where testing for lead exposure in children there is mandatory, in recognition of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week from Oct. 20-26, according to a news release.

The high-risk ZIP codes and towns are:

• 60109 - Burlington

• 60110 - Carpentersville

• 60120, 60121, 60123 - Elgin

• 60144 - Kaneville

• 60151 - Maple Park, Virgil and Cortland

• 60505 - Aurora

• 60506 - Aurora and Montgomery

• 60507 - Aurora

No level of lead in the body is considered safe, especially for young children. The bodies and brains of babies and young children are growing rapidly, and exposure to any amount of lead can cause growth issues, learning disabilities, hearing loss, and speech and memory deficits, according to the release.

“We take the issue of pediatric lead poisoning very seriously,” Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release.

“Lead exposure can have lifelong effects on a child’s development and overall health. With several ZIP codes in Kane County identified as high-risk, it is essential that we follow the state’s lead testing mandates to ensure the safety and well-being of our children,” Isaacson said in the release.

The Health Department urges parents and healthcare providers to prioritize lead screening for children, especially those under six years old, and to take immediate action if exposure is detected, according to the release.

“Prevention and early intervention are key to protecting our future generations,” Isaacson said in the release.

Under Illinois law, any child who lives in a high-risk ZIP code is to be tested automatically at 12 and 24 months, according to the release.

All children six years old and younger are required to be assessed for lead exposure by a pediatrician.

Children who fall into other risk categories are also tested.

Lead is primarily found in the walls and windowsills of older homes, in drinking water, soil and in some consumer products.

The Kane County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program works with families with a child who has tested positive for lead.

Preventive measures that can be taken at home include frequent handwashing, removing shoes upon entering the house, providing nutritious meals, keeping floors clean, and avoiding planting a vegetable garden in soil around older homes, according to the release.

The Health Department offers a HealthTalk Podcast, at podcasters.spotify.com, featuring hosts Maria Leon and Lorena Núñez, along with guests Jennifer Mata-Gomboa, RN, and Yolanda Morris, DNP, MN, RN, as they discuss ways parents can reduce the risk of childhood lead poisoning.

Environmental and water supply professionals are invited to “Mitigating Lead Exposure in Public Water Supplies and Homes,” a meeting of the Northeastern Illinois Regional Groundwater Protection Planning Committee organized by KCHD in partnership with the city of Elgin from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Heritage Ballroom, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin.

Registration is online at redcap.dph.illinois.gov.

For more information about the county’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program and resources for families, homeowners, tenants and contractors is available online at kanehealth.com.