Kane health department announces mental health discussions

The Kane County Health Department announced that the Kane County System of Care, a grant-funded initiative of the Kane County Health Department, invites mental health clinicians, community leaders, youth, parents, and professionals to attend free and virtual expert-led discussions on a variety of mental health topics.

Upcoming trainings include:

October 11 - Coercive Control: Implications for Organizations and Communities

October 13 - LGBTQIA+ Allyship and Mental Health • October 26 - Coercive Control Assessment Part 1

November 9 – Coercive Control Assessment Part 2 • November 30 - ADHD Perspectives of a Pediatrician and Mental Health Therapist

December 15 - Introduction to Occupational Therapy: Benefits for Youth with Mental Health Symptoms and Developmental Differences

Interpretation to Spanish and professional CEUs are available at each event. Learn more and register at: kanehealth.com/Pages/Mental-Health-Training.aspx