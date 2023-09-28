September 28, 2023
Kane health department announces mental health discussions

By Shaw Local News Network
The Kane County Health Department in Aurora.

The Kane County Health Department in Aurora. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Health Department announced that the Kane County System of Care, a grant-funded initiative of the Kane County Health Department, invites mental health clinicians, community leaders, youth, parents, and professionals to attend free and virtual expert-led discussions on a variety of mental health topics.

Upcoming trainings include:

  • October 11 - Coercive Control: Implications for Organizations and Communities
  • October 13 - LGBTQIA+ Allyship and Mental Health • October 26 - Coercive Control Assessment Part 1
  • November 9 – Coercive Control Assessment Part 2 • November 30 - ADHD Perspectives of a Pediatrician and Mental Health Therapist
  • December 15 - Introduction to Occupational Therapy: Benefits for Youth with Mental Health Symptoms and Developmental Differences

Interpretation to Spanish and professional CEUs are available at each event. Learn more and register at: kanehealth.com/Pages/Mental-Health-Training.aspx

