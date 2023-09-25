Aurora man gets 14 years for child sexual abuse

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announces in a news release that Martin Zaca has agreed to a sentence of 14 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felony (2 counts).

Judge John A. Barsanti accepted the plea.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said the following facts in court: Between January 2005 and December 2011, Zaca sexually abused the victim, whom he knew. The victim was younger than 13 years old. In addition to the prison term, Zaca must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

According to Illinois law, Zaca is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. Zaca receives credit for 504 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $200,000 bail. Busljeta said: “I am grateful to this victim/survivor for the trust she showed in us throughout this prosecution, for her bravery in disclosing the abuse she endured, and for understanding the importance of holding this offender accountable,” Mosser said in the news release.