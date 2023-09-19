Geneva’s Copper Fox offers 'Homecoming Redo'

GENEVA – If you missed homecoming in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic – or you missed it in 1976 – the Copper Fox, 477 S. Third St., Geneva, is offering a Homecoming Redo Oct. 20.

The event includes a menu of bang bang chicken, fried cheese ravioli, a taco bar and a mashed potato and baked bar. A deejay will provide the music for dancing, according to a media spokeswoman.

Chef K.C. Gulbro co-owns the Copper Fox with his father, Curt Gulbro, which is a banquet hall and event center.

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/copper-fox-33433603365.

The Gulbros also own Foxfire, 17 W. State St., a steakhouse which is marking its 20th year this year.

In a bit of irony, the Gulbros sued Gov. JB Pritzker in 2020 over his indoor dining ban during the COVID pandemic, challenging his use of emergency executive power. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2022.

“We didn’t have Copper Fox open yet during COVID,” Gulbro said.

They signed the lease that summer but were not officially opened until Dec. 7, 2020.

The following year, they made Copper Fox into an event location.

“We did host a prom in 2021 for a group of parents that hosted it for their kids to give people a chance to celebrate life a little bit,” Gulbro said

As for juniors and seniors who missed their homecoming in 2020, Gulbro said he hoped they would be in their 20s and able to attend, as it will be adults only.

Turning the Copper Fox into an event center made sense, as there are so many good restaurants in Geneva.

Other events at the Copper Fox that require tickets include learn to knit a chunky blanket on Sept. 26, murder mystery and costume party Oct. 27, Day of the Dead dinner Nov. 2.

A craft show Nov. 19 is free, according to the website.

For the knitting event, Gulbro teamed up with Pinot’s Palette in St. Charles.

“They will teach how to knit right- and left-handed individuals,” Gulbro said. “I’ve already had a bunch of left-handed people excited. … Chunky blankets are popular now.”

So far, the Copper Fox has 12 vendors signed up for the craft show in November.

“We’re hoping to well double that number,” Gulbro said. “This gives local mom-and-pops a chance to showcase their talents, especially for those without a brick and mortar store.”

Foxfire will have a party for its official 20th anniversary Dec. 6, as details are still being worked out.

But as part of its second decade, Gulbro said he will work with chef Annette Licitra of the Passionate Palate in Wayne to get more vegan and vegetarian options.

“We were classmates at culinary school,” Gulbro said.

The steakhouse already has some vegetarian options, such as a cauliflower steak, but Gulbro wants to add more.