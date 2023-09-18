Salvation Army Tri-City Corps in St. Charles in ‘desperate’ need of donations

The food pantry at The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps in St. Charles announced in a news release it is in “desperate” need of donations due to continuing high demand while the rate of donations is down.

“We received 24,000 pounds of food and hygiene products in May from the annual St. Charles Post Office food drive,” food pantry coordinator Mike Meyer stated in a news release. “That usually lasts us until December when the local churches, schools and business hold their food drives for us, but this year that amount is already gone because demand has gone up by about 25%.”

Although nearly everything is needed and would be appreciated, Meyer said some items are especially desired such as pasta and sauce, ketchup/mustard, dry cereal, canned corn/peas, and particularly hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, etc.).

“People don’t always associate St. Charles, Batavia and Geneva with food insecurity,” Meyer stated in the release. “But we are providing a great service to the often-unseen part of the community.”

Donations may be dropped off at the Tri-City Corps at 1710 S. 7th Ave. in St. Charles, Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. If the door is locked, ring the bell. People interested in organizing a food drive in their church, school, neighborhood, or business, are asked to contact Cathy Winters at the Corps at 630-377-2769 ext. 210 or email at cathy.winters@usc.salvationarmy.org.