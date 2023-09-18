Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept. 10-12, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Lindsey M. Fuchs, 46, of the 0S600 block of Brannon Lane, Geneva, was charged Sept. 10 with violating an order of protection by coming to the protected address and sending text messages to the protected party.

• Pablo Cruz, 22, of the 2S700 block of Winchester Circle, Warrenville, was charged Sept. 12 with speeding 35 or more over the speed limit. Cruz’s 2012 red Honda Civic registered at 92 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 64 at Meredith Road in Virgil Township.

• Max Pietak, 18, of the 600 block of Willow Street, Elburn, was charged Sept. 11 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit. Pietak’s 2019 blue Volkswagon Golf registered at 87 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Main Street near Bunker Road in Blackberry Township shortly before 10 p.m. Pietak was charged with disobeying the stop sign at Bunker and Hughes roads. The deputy stopped Pietak at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Hughes Road. Pietak told the deputy that he did not know how fast he was going, as he was trying to get to Chipotle before it closed.