Bliss Woods restoration day set for Sept. 23

A habitat restoration workday will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove.

Volunteers will be collecting seeds and cutting and stacking invasive brush. Tools are provided, but participants may bring their favorite loppers and hand cutters.

Bliss Woods is a woodland hosting many unusual plants and removing invasive species will help sustain its unique nature, according to the news release.

Organizers ask that workers wear long sleeves, long pants, sturdy shoes and work gloves. Participants will meet in the main parking lot off Bliss Road.

Refreshments will be available at the break. Anyone younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email Mary Ochsenschlager at maryoxie@sbcglobal.net or call Robb at the Kane County Forest Preserve at 630-232-5980.