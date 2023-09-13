A Geneva woman has been charged with making a false report of a bomb threat at Geneva High School.

Terry L. Thomas, 54, of the 600 block of Willow Lane, is also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

Bail was set Tuesday morning at $44,700. Her next court date is Wednesday, according to Kane County jail records.

Police say they were called at 2:02 p.m. to Geneva High School for a report of a suspicious person outside. As some students were leaving the school, a woman was yelling, “Calling 911!”

A woman matching the description was found a few blocks away on Anderson Boulevard. A police officer recognized her from an interaction earlier in the day.

She refused to talk to the officer and ran off east on State Street, authorities said. She turned around and told officers there was a bomb threat at the high school, then entered a convenience store, according to police.

At 2:10 p.m., the Tri-Com emergency dispatch center received a call saying there was a bomb threat at the school. Police say Thomas used a store worker’s phone to make the call.

After she was arrested and booked, police say, Thomas fought with officers as they tried to transfer her from a booking room to a squad car to take her to the Kane County jail. She tried twice to bite one officer and kicked two other officers, police say.

The Geneva school district sent a notice to parents Monday afternoon, saying the woman never entered the school.

“Ultimately, this individual acknowledged that they had no knowledge of any specific threat to Geneva High School, and it was determined that they believed all schools across the nation were in danger due to the anniversary of 9/11,” the notice stated.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230912/woman-charged-with-falsely-reporting-a-bomb-threat-at-geneva-high