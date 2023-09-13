Aurora branch libraries cleared after bomb threat hoax

AURORA – Aurora police ordered the three Aurora Public Library branch libraries evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat, but ultimately decided it was a hoax, according to a news release.

The threat was received through an online source.

Bomb detection canines from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Joliet police also searched the buildings, but no devices were located, the release stated.

The Fox Valley Park District police assisted with evacuations.

After each branch was cleared, they resumed normal business hours.

While the incident appeared to have been a hoax the investigation into the bomb threat is an active investigation, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630 892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135 to report information regarding the incident anonymously.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives, the release stated.