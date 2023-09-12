League of Women Voters to hold free film screening at Batavia Public Library

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is joining other Leagues across the country in bringing the documentary “No Time to Fail” to the public at no charge via a free screening at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at Batavia Public Library.

“No Time to Fail” follows Rhode Island election officials as they administer the 2020 election amid a global pandemic. The film gives voice to the experience of this largely invisible, yet indispensible workforce at this critical time in the country’s relationship with election management, according to a press release from the LWV.