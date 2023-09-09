Geneva Park District to host annual Autumn Fair Sept. 16

The Geneva Park District Foundation invites the community to celebrate the season at its annual Autumn Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Peck Farm Park.

Participants will enjoy pony rides, family activities, children’s games, crafts, a birds of prey demonstration, and musical entertainment. Visitors can also mingle with animals in a petting zoo, purchase pumpkins, mums, and more, according to a news release from the park district..

While at Peck Farm Park, explore the observation silo, connect with nature at the award-winning Hawks Hollow Nature Playground, and get up-close with hundreds of butterflies in our Butterfly House, which will close for the season following the event at 3 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming attendees and their families to Autumn Fair, where they can enjoy Peck Farm Park during this beautiful season with a day of affordable activities and entertainment for all ages,” Nicole Vickers, executive director of the Geneva Park District and secretary of the Geneva Park District Foundation, said in the release.

Vickers said in the release that more than 20 prizes will be awarded at the gift basket raffle table. Tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20. They can be purchased at the event, or prior to Autumn Fair at Sunset Community Center, Peck Farm Park Interpretive Center and the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Winners will be announced at Autumn Fair, and do not need to be present to win.

“We are extremely grateful to have generous donations from a variety of organizations, businesses, and shops, as well as getaway packages,” Vickers said in the release. “These prizes add a special touch to an already special experience for everyone.”

A sample of some of the raffle baskets include:

Kohler Getaway: Including deluxe room accommodations for two evenings at The American Club at Destination Kohler in Kohler, Wisc., valued at $1,000.

Backyard BBQ: Host a backyard celebration or tailgate party with a Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill, grill kit, and a gift certificate from Country Village Meats for steaks, chops, chicken, sausage and spices.

Memory Maker: Create new memories with one petite photo session in Jan-Aug 2024 courtesy of Jennifer Kaye Photography, one 24-hour Birthday Greeting from Card My Yard, and a gift certificate for one 10″ your choice cake from Nothin' Bundt Cakes.

Staycation: Including a weeknight's stay at Hotel Baker, 4 tickets to the Kane County Cougars for the 2024 season, and gift certificates for a hibachi dinner at JuRin.

Fore! Fun: Enjoy one foursome of golf with two cards at Villa Olivia, two twosomes of golf with cart at Arrowhead Golf Club, plus a gift card to Obscurity.

Admission to this event is free, with minimal fees for some activities, food, and beverages. All proceeds benefit special projects of the Geneva Park District Foundation.

Peck Farm Park is located at 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva.