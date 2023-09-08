Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Aug. 25-31, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Daniel S. Armstrong, 33, of the 3N300 Bernice Drive, St. Charles Township was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated battery of a victim over 60 and two counts of domestic battery.

• Deborah L. Bondar, 57, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged Aug. 31 with disorderly conduct.

• Zackary R. Jankowski, 24, of the 14N400 block of Factly Road, Sycamore, was charged Aug. 28 with manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug and unauthorized possession of a controlled substance. Deputies were called to County Line and Paterson roads in Maple Park for a head-on collision shortly before 9 p.m.

• Sergio M. Serna, 22, of the 19000 block of County Line Road, Maple Park, was charged Aug. 25 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in that he did not have a FOID card, driving too fast for conditions and disobeying a traffic control signal. Serna was traveling east on route 38 towards the intersection with Meredith Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he hit a truck stopped at the red light. Police took a black Ruger rifle with scope, magazine loaded with 10 rounds and five loose rounds from Serna’s black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

• Steven Zanis, 48, of the 34W700 block of North James Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 29 with domestic battery.