Elburn officials set boundary with Lily Lake

The Elburn Village Board on Sept. 5 reached a consensus on the roads and intersections that will define the official boundaries between Elburn and the village of Lily Lake. All that’s left to do is to ensure that Lily Lake is in agreement with the terms and finalize the paperwork.
The main road that will define the boundary between the two municipalities is Beith Road, located about halfway between Routes 38 and 64. The two mayors have agreed that any future development and annexation by Lily Lake will not come south of Beith Road and that of Elburn will not venture north of Beith Road.
Village Administrator John Nevenhoven explained that the eastern terminus of the boundary is at the intersection of Beith and Anderson roads. He said that the northeast corner of the intersection is unincorporated Kane County, and the southeast corner is already incorporated into Campton Hills, effectively preventing Elburn from extending any farther to the east.
To the west, the two entities settled upon Francis Road as the western-most line. However, Nevenhoven said that Lily Lake officials asked what would happen, if at some point, Elburn wanted to go north of Beith Road west of Francis Road.
He posed the question to the board.
Several of the trustees said they couldn’t see Elburn looking to develop out that far any time soon.
“For the village [of Elburn] to get west of Francis Road, I don’t think any of us at this table will be alive,” Elburn’s Village President Jeff Walter said.
“And I don’t see Lily Lake turning into a Sugar Grove or a Naperville, where they start gobbling up land,” Nevenhoven said. “They also have a boundary agreement with Virgil, and I believe their corner is at Francis and Beith, as well.”
Several trustees suggested that they could just agree to get together and talk about it if and when the situation should arise. The village attorney said that if they wanted to address it now, they could add that assurance into the agreement.