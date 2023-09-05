September 05, 2023
Geneva High School to support pediatric cancer awareness by ‘going gold’ this week

Fans are asked to wear gold to the Geneva High School football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in support of pediatric cancer awareness month. The school is raising funds to support a local family battling pediatric cancer. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Geneva High School is partnering with Cal’s Angels, a St. Charles-based pediatric cancer nonprofit organization, to support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a message from District 304, fans are asked to “go gold” at the home football game on Friday, Sept. 8 to show support for children who are fighting cancer. Gold t-shirts will be sold at the high school during lunch periods on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as at the football game. The shirts are $10, and are payable only by cash.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will support a local family who has a child battling cancer, according to the message.

Established in 2007, Cal’s Angels has raised more than $17 million over the past 15 years. The organization’s fundraising efforts have led to the granting of more than 2,000 wishes, the distribution of more than 125,000 toys to young cancer patients and their families and the allocation of $1.2 million in pledges to Chicagoland hospitals.

