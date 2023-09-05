Geneva High School to support pediatric cancer awareness by ‘going gold’ this week

Geneva High School is partnering with Cal’s Angels, a St. Charles-based pediatric cancer nonprofit organization, to support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a message from District 304, fans are asked to “go gold” at the home football game on Friday, Sept. 8 to show support for children who are fighting cancer. Gold t-shirts will be sold at the high school during lunch periods on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as at the football game. The shirts are $10, and are payable only by cash.

All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will support a local family who has a child battling cancer, according to the message.

Established in 2007, Cal’s Angels has raised more than $17 million over the past 15 years. The organization’s fundraising efforts have led to the granting of more than 2,000 wishes, the distribution of more than 125,000 toys to young cancer patients and their families and the allocation of $1.2 million in pledges to Chicagoland hospitals.