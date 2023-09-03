Three dead after car, motorcycle collision in rural Kane County Saturday

Three people were killed in a crash Saturday, Sept. 2 at Route 30 and Davis Road in Big Rock in rural Kane County.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an accident with serious injuries around 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that a Honda Civic driven by Jaime Bibiano, 55, of Waterman, was traveling westbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him in a no passing zone.

The Civic struck an eastbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Scott Luczynski, 56, of Elburn, with a passenger, Kathleen Luczynski, 58, also of Elburn.

Kathleen Luczynski was found dead on the scene just after 10 p.m., and Bibiano was also found dead in his vehicle. Scott Luczynski was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time, the release stated.