First Watch opens in Geneva Commons in former Claddagh location

First Watch opened Monday, Aug. 28 in the former Claddagh location in Geneva Commons.

According to a news release, the Florida-based restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days week. It is the company’s sixth location in the Chicago area, and the first in Kane County.

The Geneva location, 1702 Commons Drive, has 6,870 square feet that includes a covered patio and an outdoor bar. First Watch Geneva also is the first among the concept’s six Chicagoland restaurants to introduce life-size games – like brunch battleship – for customers to enjoy during their wait, according to the release.

“Over the last two years, we’ve been thrilled to introduce a new morning routine to our neighbors throughout greater Chicago, and our newest restaurant in Geneva seeks to continue if not add to that positive momentum,” Robert Glen, vice president of operations, said in the release. “Even though we’re relative newcomers to Chicagoland, we’ve seen our fresh offerings, often ahead of trends, resonate among local customers, whether they’re stopping by for breakfast, brunch or lunch. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar and bring more people around our table for years to come.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Geneva location, customers who dine in during their first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug, according to the release.

First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu five times a year. The Geneva restaurant will be offering a seasonal menu beginning this winter.

The full menu is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information, download the First Watch App or visit firstwatch.com.