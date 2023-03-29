March 29, 2023
New restaurant coming to former Claddagh location in Geneva Commons

By Hannah Soukup

After 15 years, The Claddagh Irish Pub, an Irish-themed eatery and bar in the Geneva Commons mall closed Nov. 18, 2018. First Watch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, will take over the location. Its anticipated opening is July 2023. (Brenda Schory)

A new restaurant is coming to the former Claddagh Irish Pub location in Geneva Commons.

First Watch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, is currently under construction, according to Cathy Charhut, manager of Geneva Commons. She said that the anticipated opening is in July.

“We are looking forward [to the new restaurant],” said Yahayra Argueta, marketing director at the Geneva Commons. “Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to say much because of leasing, [but] it’s always exciting to get a new restaurant.”

The Claddagh closed in November of 2018, and has been vacant since.

According to First Watch’s website, the restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant chain has several locations in the Chicago area and in Wisconsin.

The restaurant will serve all-natural juices, and will offer vegan items.

Attempts to reach the First Watch corporate office for comment were unsuccessful.

