Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital receives Magnet nursing designation for fifth time

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital has earned the Magnet® designation for the fifth time, according to a news release.

Fewer than 1% of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the United States have earned the designation five times or more from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing and the highest honor given by the ANCC. The Magnet program recognizes healthcare organizations for quality patient care, inter-professional collaborative practice and innovation in nursing.

“Today was certainly a highlight in my nursing career. To hear the ANCC Magnet Commissioner recognize not only our nurses, but all of our physician and ancillary partners for the patient lives they have saved because of their commitment to safety, quality, and service was truly humbling,” said Gina Reid Tinio, PhD, MPH, vice president and Flinn Family Chief Nurse Executive at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. “I am grateful for having the opportunity to work with the best caregivers on the planet.”

Hospitals voluntarily go through the ANCC’s rigorous review process to demonstrate their commitment to their patients and nurses. Each designation lasts for four years.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital received 10 exemplars, or examples of best practice, in areas that highlight excellence in patient satisfaction and preventing patient harm. The appraisal team highlighted initiatives to provide rapid stroke treatment and sepsis recognition.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, including higher patient satisfaction, lower mortality risk and higher job satisfaction among nurses.

In 2004, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital was the first non-academic facility in Illinois and the first Northwestern Medicine facility to receive Magnet designation.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, and Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital have also received this prestigious recognition, according to the release.