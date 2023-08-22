Power restored to most of Geneva’s Pepper Valley subdivision after contractors damage overhead lines: City

A contractor knocked out power to as many as 600 electricity customers in a Geneva subdivision on Monday after inadvertently damaging overhead lines, according to a city news alert.

All but five customers in Geneva’s Pepper Valley subdivision had their power restored Monday evening, the city of Geneva said in the alert.

The power outage happened at about 5 p.m. on Monday.

Initially, the city estimated between 300 to 400 customers were without power and warned it would “require a significant amount of time due to damaged power lines and electric poles” to have the service restored. The Geneva Public Works Department later said as many as 600 customers were without power just before 7:30 p.m.

The city said the Public Works Electric Division would have to “de-energize the power lines resting on the contractor’s truck, remove the cables, restring the lines and replace power poles.”

By 8:40 p.m., 99% of the customers who lost their power earlier in the day had their power restored, the city said.

The Public Works Department was hoping to have the remaining customers without power back online later Monday evening or early Tuesday.

“Thank you for your patience as Geneva Public Works continues to work toward full restoration,” the alert stated.