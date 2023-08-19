Pumpkin Daze with old-fashioned farm fun returns to Abbey Farms Sept. 16

Abbey Farms in Aurora is marking 15 years of family fall fun when it opens on Saturday, Sept. 16 for its annual Pumpkin Daze, according to a news release.

Located at 2855 Hart Road in Aurora, this family-friendly event and store features old-fashioned farm fun and will be open from Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 29.

The store at the Emporium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Mondays when it is closed. The hours of operation for the event park are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays during September. On Saturdays in October, the park is open later, until 10 p.m. A craft beer and wine tent will be open on weekends from noon until close. Normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the park will be open on Monday, Oct. 9, Columbus Day.

Abbey Farms specializes in creating an environment for everyone to explore nature and create their own fun outdoors on the 40-acre pumpkin farm. Returning activities include navigating one of Kane County’s largest corn mazes, while a new pre-Pumpkin Daze event creates a twist on this exploration.

Taste the Maze Adult Night

Adults age 21 and up can attend the inaugural Taste the Maze event on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Attendees will be tasked with searching the eight-acre corn maze to find seven tasting stations with more than 14 samples of craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers from local brewery partners. These include Two Brothers Artisan Brewing, 2 Fools Cider, Art History Brewing, Obscurity Brewing, Penrose, Go Brewing and Abbey Farms.

After exploring the maze, a fun-filled night of food, beverages, and live music by The Bare Hambones takes place in the Reed Pavilion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 per person, which includes all tastings plus entertainment. Additional beverages and food are extra. A designated driver ticket costs $20. Tickets are limited and are on sale at https://abbeyfarms.ticketspice.com/abbey-farms-taste-the-maze-2023.

Pumpkin Daze Details

Besides the corn maze, other Pumpkin Daze park activities include:

Pirate Ship Adventure

Powerful Corn Cannon

Tractor Tire Hill

Weekend/Holiday Petting Zoo

Megadrop Slide

Combine Slide

Jumping Pillow

Tractor/Hay Wagon Ride

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins

Grilled hamburgers, brats, kettle corn and farm-made caramel apples will be among the available concessions. Abbey Farms makes its apple cider donuts fresh daily. The donuts are available to buy at the Emporium’s seasonal store that is stocked with a variety of gifts and food items and a wider variety of Abbey Farms-grown decorative pumpkins.

Pumpkin Daze ticket prices are:

· September Weekends: online $18, at door $20

· September Weekdays: online $15, at door $18

· October Weekends: online $21, at door $23

· October Weekdays: online $15, at door $18

· Saturday Night Maze October only after 6 p.m.: online $12, at door $13

Visit www.abbeyfarms.org to buy tickets online. This one price includes access to most activities. Parking is free. Admission is not required to access the seasonal store. Food, beverage, pumpkin and store purchases are extra.

For more information, contact Abbey Farms at 630-966-7775 or email info@abbeyfarms.org. You can also visit https://abbeyfarms.org. All proceeds go to the ministries of the monks of Marmion Abbey.