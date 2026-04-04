Fulton City Council OKs banner project

The Fulton City Council voted on a motion March 24 to allow Fulton American Legion Post 42 to hang veterans’ banners on the light poles along Fourth Street in the city’s downtown area.

The banners will be red, white, and blue, and the organization is looking to hang the banners for Memorial Day and leave them up through Veterans Day.

The motion passed with the stipulation that permission will be lent only for the year with the understanding of a future policy to be established by the city.

The council then amended the motion to allow for banners to be hung by the city for Dutch Days upon receiving them and until the second week of May.

Discussion was raised about creating an ordinance allowing a more formal policy for future groups that request to hang banners. Mayor Shane Malone suggested the possibility of creating a permit to create a paper trail for groups looking to petition the council for use of the space. Discussion for this policy is planned to take place over the course of the year.

A visitor to the council raised an issue of the stop sign at 12th Street and 10th Avenue being ignored by travelers, creating a safety hazard for residents of the street. The visitor petitioned the council to more actively police the area and create infrastructure to address the problem.

The council discussed possible ways to address the signage, relaying that the issue has been in consideration.

In the Committee of the Whole, the council continued discussion on expanding the life of the TIF economic zone. The deadline for extension is 2028, with a maximum extension of around 10 years. The council plans to formally vote on pursuing a TIF extension during the next City Council meeting.

The council then presented an orientation guide for newly elected officials with an organizational chart and breakdown of the city’s standing committees.

In upcoming news, Malone is hosting “Bike Ride with the Mayor” on April 11. Malone plans to start at de Immigrant Windmill at 11 a.m. and end at the Fulton Ice Cream Shop.

Fulton’s first official semiquincentennial event is set for April 19, when Ron Koehn will present “The Trail to Freedom from 1776-2026” at the Drives Historic Building Conference Room.