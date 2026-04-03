Proposed legislation would address rising youth suicide rates

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, (shown in this Shaw Local file photo) is among three lawmakers who’ve filed legislation that would address suicide rates among young people by providing more data-based training for professionals in crisis intervention fields. (felix sarver)

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call, text, or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Those in need can all call Illinois CARES at 800-345-9049, access the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860, or the LGBTQ crisis support group The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is one of three lawmakers proposing legislation that would address suicide rates among young people by providing more data-based training for professionals in crisis intervention fields.

The Child Suicide Prevention Act was filed by Underwood, and is co-sponsored by Washington Democratic Congresswoman and medical doctor Rep. Kim Schrier, and Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, according to a news release.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24. Suicide rates among young Americans increased by 52% between 2000 and 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill would provide funding for evidence-based training for current and future health care professionals. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would disperse the funds through grants.

“I have heard from so many young people about their challenges and struggles with mental health. We can and we must do better for our kids, and I want them to know that there is hope,” Underwood, a registered nurse, said in the news release. “Representative Schrier, Senator Schatz and I introduced the Child Suicide Prevention Act to make sure health care providers are equipped with life-saving training and interventions backed by data. Our legislation takes meaningful action so that young people can get the help they need to lead safe and healthy lives.”

The bill also would create a centralized database of resources where at-risk youth and their families, medical and nursing schools, and health care professionals can turn for best practices in suicide prevention, according to the release.

The legislation was originally filed by Underwood in 2024, and is now co-sponsored and in committee review, according to congress.gov.

In Illinois, suicide is the third leading case of death among youth ages 10 to 19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. (ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock)

“Youth suicide is a crisis in Hawai‘i and across America, and we need to do everything we can to get young people help when they need it,” Schatz said in the release. “This bill provides important training and resources to medical professionals who will be able to deliver timely help and prevent these tragedies.”

In Illinois, suicide is the third leading case of death among youth ages 10 to 19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Boys are twice as likely to die by suicide than girls, though suicide deaths are rising among girls, youth living in urban and suburban communities and Black and Latino youth, IDPH data shows.

In 2021, 39,000 Illinois high school students attempted suicide. School environment can also play a factor, according to the IDPH.

Youth are more likely to experience suicidal behaviors if they’re being bullied, feel unsafe at school, have endured physical or sexual violence while dating, if they’re being abused. Youth who use three or more substances, including alcohol or drugs, are three times more likely to experience suicidal behaviors, according to the IDPH.