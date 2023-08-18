Kane County Sheriff’s reports: July 24-Aug. 17, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Norma R. Stuebinger, 31, of the 6N400 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. Deputies were called to the residence at 12:46 a.m. where the alleged victim told them they were drinking at the Cougars game, got into an argument that continued. While they were in the garage, the alleged victim told deputies that she shoved him into a rack of CDs and slapped him four times.

• A neighbor to a house in the 4N200 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township, reported Aug. 13 that people shot off fireworks. The house is being rented as an Airbnb on VRBO and there are new people staying there every weekend. She has complained to Kane County zoning officials but nothing is resolved. Outside of the noise, she told deputies the fireworks are also a fire hazard.

• Nicholas M. Hunnewinkel, 23, of the 6N300 block of Palomino Drive, Campton hills, was charged Aug. 7 with driving under the influence. Deputies were called to the 41W300 block of Route 38 near Elburn at 2:22 a.m. Hunnewinkel’s 2012 silver Audi A5 was stuck in a field. When deputies arrived, the Audi was in a driveway with a damaged driver side fender and scratch marks along the right side. Tire marks showed where the vehicle went off the driveway and into the field, damaging an entry fence.

• Matthew G. Goeb, 44, of the 600 block of Hammer Lane, North Aurora, was arrested Aug. 11 on a Kane County warrant.

• A resident of the 6N500 block of Denker Road, St. Charles Township, reported on July 24 that $300,000 in cash value cryptocurrency was taken from three accounts through her online wallet.

• A John Deere lawn wagon valued at $800 was reported stolen Aug. 13 from the 38W500 block of East Mary Lane, St. Charles Township. The caller told deputies that the pond behind his residence was recently treated which caused snails and other animals to die and wash up near his property. As a protest, the caller told deputies he loaded some animal waste from the pond into his lawn wagon and left it at the basketball courts in the neighborhood near Bonnie Lane. The wagon is now missing.