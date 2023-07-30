July 30, 2023
Kane County to host seminar on solar power Aug. 3

The free program “Solar Power Hour” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Kane County Government Center Auditorium, located at Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. (Shaw Local file photo) (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Property owners in Kane County are invited to attend an event to learn more about solar power.

According to a news release, the free program “Solar Power Hour” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Kane County Government Center Auditorium, located at Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva.

Attendees will learn more about a program that can make solar power affordable and accessible. Light refreshments will be served.

During the session, the basics of solar power, its energy saving benefits and how a local solar group purchasing program can lower the cost of installation, will be discussed. Afterwards, participants can schedule a free, no-obligation site assessment/cost estimate, the release stated.

Visit SolarSwitch.com/KaneCounty to learn more about the program.

To learn more about the program, contact Courtney Berg-Meyer meyercourtney@co.kane.il.us or 630-232-3497.

