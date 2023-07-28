St. Charles man points crossbow at dog to protect his chickens in neighbor dispute

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A neighbor dispute over a loose dog in St. Charles saw a man point a crossbow at the dog to protect his chickens, while the dog’s owner become uncooperative with police, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 6N600 block of Route 25, St. Charles Township, shortly before 11 a.m. July 21.
Deputies met a man with a green Bruin Camouflage crossbow, set on the hood of his minivan. They advised him of the dangers associated with the weapon, police said.
The man told deputies he shares the property with a woman who also rents. The man told police the woman has a dog that had been reported for bitting someone and that the dog had run onto his portion of the property and was unleashed, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he has chickens and a worm farm on his part of the property, the report stated.
The man “advised that he was afraid that he was going to get bitten or that the dog would kill one of his chickens,” the report stated. The man “advised that in order to defend himself and his property, he aimed the crossbow at the dog.”
The dog’s owner was “very verbally defiant and would not communicate with deputies very well,” the report stated.
Deputies told her about a county ordinance requiring her dog not to run at large, and told her she needed to keep her dog on her side of the property, the report stated.
“She advised me that she was trying to but didn’t want to because it was inconvenient,” the deputy’s report stated. The woman then “became enraged and stormed back into her residence without allowing deputies to resolve the situation,” according to the report.
With the complainant no long cooperative and the suspect not in violation of any laws, deputies left, the report stated.
But before they left, deputies took the man’s crossbow.