New vet clinic opens in St. Charles

A new family-owned and operated veterinary clinic opened this month on the east side of St. Charles.
Owners of Monarch Veterinary Clinic cut the ribbon outside the new location, 1574 E. Main St., on July 9.
Husband-and-wife team Dr. Charlie Benson and Dr. Andrea Benson own and operate the clinic.
Monarch specializes in small animals and exotic pets, including birds, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals, from St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, South Elgin and beyond.
The clinic accepted its first patients on July 7. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Mayor Clint Hull and members of the St. Charles City Council attended the ribbon cutting.
For more information, visit Monarch’s website at monarchvetclinic.com.