New vet clinic opens in St. Charles

Owners, staff and St. Charles city officials help cut the ribbon outside Monarch Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday, July 7, 2025 at 1574 E. Main St.-Route 64 in St. Charles. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

A new family-owned and operated veterinary clinic opened this month on the east side of St. Charles.

Owners of Monarch Veterinary Clinic cut the ribbon outside the new location, 1574 E. Main St., on July 9.

Husband-and-wife team Dr. Charlie Benson and Dr. Andrea Benson own and operate the clinic.

Monarch specializes in small animals and exotic pets, including birds, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals, from St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, South Elgin and beyond.

The clinic accepted its first patients on July 7. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Mayor Clint Hull and members of the St. Charles City Council attended the ribbon cutting.

For more information, visit Monarch’s website at monarchvetclinic.com.