Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 9-July 26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Nikita N. Shah, 23, of the 10000 block of Concord Lane, Bridgeview, was charged July 26 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Shah’s 2011 black Honda CRV registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road near Keslinger Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Shah’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.141%.
• Patrick P. Booker, 49, of the 400 block of Haish Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged June 9 with leaving the scene of an accident, duty to give information and render aid, driving too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle. Booker’s 2007 gray Grand Prix struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Seavey and Deerpath roads in Blackberry Township about 6 p.m. June 9. The motorcyclist told police the Pontiac turned left from Deerpath into the front of his motorcycle. The rider jumped off the motorcycle as it was being struck to avoid injury. Deputies used information from the motorcyclist to track Booker in DeKalb, who admitted he hit the motorcycle and left the scene because he was scared.
• Alexander C. Enskat, 31, of the 40W300 block of Oliver Wendell Holmes St., Campton Hills was charged July 23 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, resisting a police officer and driving an uninsured vehicle.