Kane County communities, law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out, an event designed to bring communities across the country together with their police officers to build their relationships, will be observed Aug. 1 for the 40th time.

National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S.

Its longevity of spanning nearly four full decades points to its effectiveness, said Matt Peskin, the National Project Coordinator for the National Night Out organization.

“It has a positive effect,” Peskin said. “Nothing lasts a long time in the law enforcement world if it’s ineffective.”

Kane County will join thousands of communities across the country to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday.

Elburn: National Night Out at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop by to see the displays from the Elburn Police Department and the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District. Free ice cream and hotdogs will be provided.

The event will feature free Ream’s hot dogs, music from DJ Hector, a photo booth, a drone presentation at 6 p.m., ice cream and bounce houses.

The first 10 kids in police costumes will win a prize.

Batavia: The annual Tip-A-Cop event will be held on National Night Out with the Batavia Police Department at Riverside Pizza & Pub, 142 W. Wilson St., from 5 to 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the Tip-A-Cop event will go to the Special Olympics.

Campton Hills: New location: Congregational United Church 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with the Campton Hills Police Department.

There will be giveaways presented by local businesses, demonstrations by K-9 Koda and a magic show. Kids will have a chance to meet the officers, run the obstacle course and see a helicopter.

Guests are invited to stay for a movie screening after the event.

Kane County Sheriff’s Department: Kane County residents are invited to the National Night Out “Neon Night” event at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 37W755 Rt. 38 in St. Charles from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be free food, music, emergency vehicles on display and residents will be able to talk with Sheriff Ron Hain and members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Representatives from the following KCSO divisions will be available to answer questions and meet with residents: Bomb Unit, Corrections Response Team, Court Security, Honor Guard, K9 Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics and Emergency Management.

Individuals from the Coroner’s Office, Division of Transportation, KaneComm, Farm Bureau, Mounted Rangers and the Health Department will also be on hand with information and resources.

A full list of Kane County National Night Out locations is available here.

Shaw Local reporter Claire O’Brien contributed to this report.