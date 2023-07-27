Batavia Chamber welcomes SCR Medical Transportation to the city

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location of SCR Medical Transportation in Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 26.

According to a news release, the transportation company, a Batavia Chamber member, established a location at 1798 Hagemann Drive last spring after being awarded a contract with PACE for ADA paratransit in DuPage and Kane Counties.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with Kristin Persu, vice president of operations at SCR, and Scott Sheridan, region vice president of Beacon Mobility, parent company of SCR Medical Transportation, along with Shewana McDavis, project/operations manager for the Batavia location.

More than 70 drivers have joined SCR Medical Transportation in the past few months after the Batavia location was finalized, according to the release. Besides providing transportation services to physically challenged individuals for PACE, SCR offers non-emergency medical transportation for public and private institutions, as well as individual, private-pay transportation solutions.

Visit pacebus.com/ADA for more information about ADA paratransit and reservation numbers. Learn more about SCR Medical Transportation by visiting scrtransport.com.