Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 15, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Scott E. Schwarz, 55, of the 1900 block of Windette Drive, Montgomery, was charged July 15 with driving under the influence and failing to stop at a stop sign. Deputies were called to a black pickup truck in a ditch near 2S700 block of Nelson Lake Road in Batavia Township at 11:15 p.m. But when they arrived, the pickup, a black 2000 GMC Sonoma, had gotten out of the ditch and was traveling south on Deerpath Road near Oak Street when he was stopped. Schwarz told deputies that he drank five cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer at a friend’s house on Wenmoth Road 15 minutes before leaving to go home.