Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 16, 2023

Information in the Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Alexis J. Overly, 39, of the 1000 block of Fox Chase Drive, Oswego, was charged June 26 with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving an uninsured vehicle. Deputies were called to an accident on Route 30 in Sugar Grove at 10:42 p.m., where they found a 2022 black Hyundai Tucson SUV facing north, half in the westbound lane and half in the gravel. Overly’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.230%.