Amid ‘gossip,’ Kane board members want more info on $46,000 severance for treasurer employee

The vice chair of the Kane County Board wants an independent investigation into the events leading up to a $46,000 separation agreement between Treasurer Chris Lauzen and a longtime employee of the office.

And there may be bipartisan support for that call.

The county board approved the separation agreement earlier this month, ending Carrollyn Brady’s 17-year tenure with the treasurer’s office. She had reached the position of director of financial operations for the office before her departure.

In the lead-up to his election as treasurer last year, Lauzen frequently criticized the investment returns the office had achieved. Brady oversaw those investments as part of her job. Her last day was May 1.

Vern Tepe, the vice chair of the county board, said during a recent committee meeting there are many unanswered questions surrounding Brady’s departure.

“What really happened?” Tepe asked. “Was this employee targeted for dismissal by the treasurer? Has the treasurer committed malfeasance of office? Is this a continuing pattern of abuse by an individual? Is this yet another instance where (Lauzen) is accused of harassment, intimidation and demotion? Regardless, this is despicable behavior.”

Tepe then called for the appointment of an outside counsel to investigate. Tepe said he doesn’t believe the Kane County state’s attorney’s office could be impartial, as it serves as the legal representation for the treasurer, county board and all its employees during official business.

A Democrat from Elgin, Tepe has long been a critic of the Republican Lauzen, dating back to Lauzen’s tenure as county board chair. During that time, Lauzen had public fallouts with two female employees.

It began with the public resignation of Cheryl Maraffio, a community outreach coordinator. When she left, Maraffio sent a letter to the board saying she left “due to an obvious, significant lack of professional courtesy and respect for me, my work, and my commitment to Kane County.”

Lauzen denied any wrongdoing.

Later, the county board signed off on a six-figure severance package for Sheila McCraven, the longtime executive director of human resources. That deal came after McCraven filed a federal complaint claiming Lauzen engaged in a pattern of “harassment, intimidation and demotion.”

Lauzen again denied wrongdoing.

After McCraven’s departure, Lauzen worked with a new human resources executive director to change the grievance procedures for employees who believe they were unfairly disciplined or terminated. That executive director, Sylvia Wetzel, was fired after Lauzen left office as county board chair.

Lauzen is legally bound to say Brady and the county “voluntarily, mutually and amicably parted ways.”

Any implication to the contrary, he said, amounts to “false accusations.” He said he never berated, yelled or pushed Brady, despite the “inaccurate information” in “gossip” about the situation.

“In 10 years here, there has been plenty to yell about, but I have not yelled,” Lauzen said. “I don’t yell. The idea that I could push someone -- anybody who believes that, there’s nothing I could say that would change that person’s mind.”

Lauzen said there is security camera footage of a specific interaction between himself and Brady that has been the source of the “gossip.”

“Was there any (pushing)? There was not,” Lauzen said.

Lauzen suggested Tepe’s public questions were motivated by politics.

But county board member Anita Lewis -- a Republican elected with Lauzen’s backing -- agreed the situation needs further examining.

“I have been a little concerned about reading about this thing,” Lewis said. “You get half information. I listen to Mr. Tepe. I listen to our treasurer. I would like to look at the tape. I would like to look at the documents.”

Tepe said he will continue to push for the outside investigation. He will next take his suggestion to the county board’s Human Services Committee, which isn’t scheduled to meet until June 14.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230522/amid-gossip-kane-board-members-want-more-info-on-46000-severance-for-treasurer-employee