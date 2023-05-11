Kane County Treasurer employee to get more than $46K in separation pact

GENEVA – Barely six months into his term as Kane County treasurer, Chris Lauzen has agreed to pay a 17-year employee of the treasurer’s office more than $46,000 as part of a severance agreement, records show.
Director of Financial Operations Carrollyn Brady’s last day was May 1. She signed the agreement on April 25, and Lauzen signed it on April 26, according to the document obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
Brady did not respond to a voice mail message seeking comment.
In an email, Lauzen wrote that the severance amount was calculated based on one week’s severance compensation for each of the 17 years Brady worked for the County.
“Carrollyn and I have voluntarily, mutually, and amicably agreed to go our separate ways in a manner recommended by our highly-competent Kane County States Attorney Jamie Mosser,” Lauzen’s email stated. “Seventeen (17) years of dedicated continuous service to the County is a long time and should be valued. ... On behalf of Kane County, we wish Carrollyn success in her future endeavors.”
Brady had been an employee of the treasurer’s office since October 2005, hired by former Treasurer David Rickert. She started in an Executive II position, becoming a staff accountant in 2012. She then was promoted to Director of Financial Operations in 2013, according to her personnel file, which also was released in response to a FOIA request.
In 2023, her salary was listed as $103,839, records show.
The separation agreement stated she was to be paid a lump sum severance of $33,947.39, representing 17 weeks of pay.
Separation agreement between Chris Lauzen, 17-year employee, released through FOIA by John Sahly on Scribd
She also was to be paid for 105 hours of unused vacation time, 93.33 hours of accrued vacation time and 14 hours of unused sick or personal time, for an additional $12,113.43, according to the agreement, bringing her total pay-out to $46,060.82.
The accrued/earned but unused vacation and sick day benefits are payable under state statutes under all circumstances based on the time Brady already worked for the county, according to Lauzen’s email.
According to her job description as Director of Financial Operations, Brady was to oversee the county’s financial assets and investments; its financial operations and supervise the staff accountant; negotiate interest rates with all banks and institutions; invest the county’s cash resources; prepare administrative reports including the treasurer’s annual report; develop the treasurer’s budget and provide analysis of expenditures and revenues; process all the county’s wire and electronic payments; balance bank statements and stay informed of all daily market changes and actions by the Federal Reserve.
The agreement states that Lauzen and Brady “mutually agreed to terminate their employment relationship.”
“Both parties, if asked, will state that Carrollyn Brady and the treasurer separated amicably and on mutually acceptable terms,” the agreement stated. “It is the preference of Carrollyn Brady that any allegations concerning employment practices remain confidential and the parties mutually agree not to disparage the other and to maintain confidentiality over any alleged unlawful employment actions or any alleged lack of performance by Carrollyn Brady.”
The agreement also fully waived any claims for expenses from either side, and that Lauzen will provide Brady with a neutral letter of reference.