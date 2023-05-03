Kaneland High School evacuated after fire in bathroom Wednesday morning

Kaneland High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire was set in a bathroom. The fire has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, and students and staff are being sent home.

According to a phone message from the district, there was a “small fire” in a bathroom.

The fire was “not a result of a mechanical issue”, and the cause is being investigated, according to the district message.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a fire in a bathroom at 8:29 a.m. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident.

There is still a heavy police and fire department presence at the school and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated this story as more information becomes available.