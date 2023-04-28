Kane County property tax bills now in the mail

The first installment of 2022 Kane County property tax bills is due on or before June 1, while the second installment is due on or before Sept. 1.

Property taxes for 2022 are paid in 2023.

Tax bills are expected to be mailed to residents on Friday, according to a news release from Kane County Treasurer Chris Lauzen.

Taxpayers can now visit the treasurer’s website at kanecountytreasurer.org to view or print bills, or to make an online payment. There is no fee for an e-check payment, however there are convenience fees of 2.35% for credit and debit card payments. Payments will not be taken over the phone.

Payments can also be mailed to Kane County Treasurer, 719 S. Batavia Av.e, Bldg. A, Geneva, or dropped in the drive-up payment box, located behind Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. The drop box is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Many Kane County banks will accept on-time payments at their drive-up facilities if accompanied with a payment coupon. Find a list of participating banks at KaneCountyTreasurer.org.

Only personal checks and money order payments will be accepted at the Kane County Clerk’s Branch Office, located at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, in downtown Aurora.

Payments may also be made at the Kane County Treasurer’s office during regular business hours Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.