Kane County to host shredding & recycling event Saturday in St. Charles

The Kane County Recycling Program will host a recycling and shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Kane County Circuit Clerk’s building in St. Charles.

According to a news release from the county, residents can bring confidential documents, paint, car seats, clothing and home goods to the event. Document shredding and recycling of clothes, shoes, textiles and small home goods are free, but there is a per-item fee to recycle latex paint, child car seats, aerosol items and small compressed gas containers. Cash and cards will be accepted.

The Kane County Circuit Clerk’s Building is located at 540 S. Randall Road, just north of Route 38 and south of Route 64, across from the Kane County Fairgrounds.

For details on arrival times, best practices to move efficiently through the event, what to do when bringing multiple materials, how to pack documents for shredding, fee amounts and more, click here.