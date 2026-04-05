University of Illinois Extension offers free tomato care program April 23

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a free Tomato Troubles educational program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave, Oglesby.

Attendees will learn how to spot early warning signs of tomato problems and what causes them. Participants can also explore strategies to keep tomato plants healthy and productive. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TomatoOglesby.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.