Granville library to screen ‘Company Town’ April 7

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the Kanopy documentary “Company Town” as part of its Docs and Dialogue series at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The one-hour and 30-minute documentary follows the town of Crossett, Arkansas, whose residents face health consequences from pollution created by the paper mill and chemical plant Georgia-Pacific. “Company Town” also explores one man’s fight to protect his community and asks questions about corporate responsibility and environmental justice.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.