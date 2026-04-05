Mendota Historical Society hosts author talk on first female hospital founder

The Mendota Historical Society will hold a “Dr. Letitia Westgate: Medical Pioneer” program led by author Denise Moran at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Mendota Museum and Historical Society’s program space.

Moran will discuss her book “Dr. Letitia Westgate: Medical Pioneer.” The books explore the life of Letitia Westgate, M.D., the first female physician to build and manage a U.S. hospital.

“Dr. Westgate grew up here in LaSalle Co., so Mendota is a great place to hear the story of this remarkable figure.” Mendota Historical Sociwty executive director Alex P. Revzan said in a news release, “We could not be more pleased to have Denise here to talk about her work and shed light on an important figure from our past who should be better known than she is.”

Moran is a former Chicago Tribune reporter and photographer. She has also authored and co-authored books exploring La Salle and DeKalb counties’ history.

Tickets cost $10. To buy tickets, visit mendotamuseums.org/programs, email mmhsmuseum@yahoo.com or call 815-539-3373.