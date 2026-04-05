Fulton Association for Community Enrichment’s grant application season begins April 15

FACE (Fulton Association for Community Enrichment) has announced the 2026 grant application season will begin April 15 and extend to a May 31 deadline.

Any Fulton area nonprofit organization can apply for grants up to $5,000 by going to qccommunityfoundation.org and completing the online application. The requests are reviewed by the FACE Board in June and grants are awarded in July.

FACE is affiliated with the Quad City Community Foundation, which oversees a number of charitable foundations in northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa.