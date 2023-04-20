Street improvement projects in Elburn’s 2023-2024 budget, but new police station out after failed referendum

The Elburn Village Board approved the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget at its April 16 meeting with two items deleted – the $9.9 million of revenue the village would have received from the sale of bonds for the new police station, and budgeted expenditures of $5.4 million for the station’s architectural work and the first year’s construction costs.

With those omissions, the total 2023-2024 budget is $7.4 million.

The police station referendum failed in the April 4 consolidated election, with 62% of the voters rejecting the proposal.

Sikora said he will be getting together with the project’s task force in the next month to begin exploring other options, including looking at other possible funding sources and evaluating ways there might be to scale back the costs of the building.

“We’re going back to the drawing board,” said Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora.

The big-ticket item now in the budget is the $1.8 M to pay for street work in the coming year, including resurfacing, reconstruction of specific streets, village-wide patching and crack-sealing, and more.

This is year three of the major street work identified in a recent evaluation of the condition of village streets, and the development of a plan to get it done, said Village President Jeff Walter.

“The plan has worked out very well,” Walter said.

The improvement project will include replacing the manhole cover linings, Walter explained. He said he hopes this will help prevent stormwater from getting into the sanitary sewer system during heavy rains, a problem the village has been experiencing.

Walter said the street work has been a large expense; however, the village has been extremely frugal in recent years, resulting in a surplus of available funds. In addition, a few years ago the village increased the local sales tax by 1%, with half of the additional money collected used for the parks and half for the street work.

Other expenditures in the budget include additional staffing, a building inspector/code compliance enforcer for Building and Zoning and an additional full-time police officer.

Public Works will spend $110,000 to purchase two trucks, one with a snowplow, and a larger, heavy-duty dump truck, and $20,000 for sidewalk work.